KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said the while the world observes International Day of Human Rights across the globe, Muslim genocide continues in Indian Occupied Kashmir, while the civilised world has ironically turned deaf ear and blind eye towards the worst oppression by Modi regime.

PSP supremo said this in his statement on the occasion of World Human Rights Day on Monday.

“Indian barbarism continues in Kashmir, people are trapped in homes, commodities are scarce and medicines are lacking as more than 4 months have passed since the imposition of curfew in the valley. “The UN must save itself from becoming a failed institution and it has become imperative to address this important issue on an emergency basis. Kashmir is the oldest issue in the UN agenda.”

Kamal said: “Indian government considers Pakistan’s peace efforts to be weakness. Our peaceful policies are not getting effective response from the world. The government should also consider other options in response to Indian aggressive behavior. The government has the unconditional support of the PSP to resolve Kashmir issue. India can never suppress the Kashmiris’ rights struggle with these atrocities.

Self-determination is a fundamental right of Kashmiris.”

Every Pakistani’s heart beats with the people of Kashmir and if war is imposed on us, every individual will stand by the forces of the country to protect this holy land and face the enemy, with giving buffeting response, he added.