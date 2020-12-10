Share:

TIMERGARA - Three students were killed when their car plunged into a deep ravine at Sor Kamar area of Maidan in the jurisdiction of Lal Qila Police Station here on Wednesday, police said.

The students of Government High School Bandai Maidan identified as Osama 17, Awais 18 and Habib Khan 18 were returning from Kumbar Bazaar. Residents said that the deceased students belonged to the village Nagotal in Maidan and were relatives, fast friends and class mates.

Local residents and Rescue 1122 personnel retrieved the dead bodies and the vehicle after hectic efforts and shifted them to the Nagotal.