Former World Champion Jahangir Khan’s re-election as the World Squash Federation emeritus president for a seventh consecutive term is a proud moment for the champion and Pakistan. The six-time world champion stands out as one of the greatest sports heroes Pakistan has ever produced. Jahangir’s illustrious career also shows the potential our country has in sports other than cricket.

However, the current situation of sports in the country is abysmal. The government’s little to no patronage and the dearth of sporting facilities have left the country’s gyms and playing grounds in a dilapidated condition. Pakistani athletes and sportsmen say that they cannot compete in international competitions with outdated equipment and obsolete training methods. Successive governments have remained indifferent to the plight of sports other than cricket in Pakistan. No wonder then, to see the declining performance of our sportspersons.

Pakistan’s current Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was a great sports icon for the country’s youth. Though PM Khan said in the past that he would revive the diminishing opportunities in the industry, however, nothing changed on the ground in two-and-a-half years.

Worth noting is the fact that Pakistan’s sports budget is the lowest in South Asia. Little funding to the sports industry is the reason behind our inability to regain our lost prestige in the world of sports. Due to a lack of funding and patronage, so many potential greats like Jahangir Khan never get discovered. Many gifted players’ talent has gone wasted due to our lack of attention.

Only the present government can genuinely recognise and hone sporting talents in the country. The efforts in sports must be top-down. The state must own neglected games; it should set aside provisions for this purpose. And while making efforts to rekindle the spirit of sports in the youth, the government must also engage the private sector in the process.