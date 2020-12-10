Share:

RENALA KHURD - Assistant Commissioner Rizwan Ashraf paid surprise visit to the Arazi record centre in Renala Khurd on Wednesday. The Assistant Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over arrangements made at the centre to facilitate the applicants. The staff of the Arazi record centre was busy in routine office work while observing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Also, hand sanitizer was available at every counter besides sitting arrangements for the visitors. Mr Rizwan Ashraf appreciated Uvas Younas, Assistant Director (Land Record) for fully implementing the corona SOPs at the centre. The officer also asked the officials to serve the applicants on priority basis besides observing SOPs devised by the government to stop the virus spread.