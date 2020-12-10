Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday urged for a more proactive role of the parliamentarians of the world in raising voices for the Kash-mir cause and to make India accountable for its crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash-mir (IIOJK).

Addressing the participants at Parliamentary Kashmir Confer-ence held here at Institute of Regional Studies, Shehryar Afridi said that the implementation of UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir was a collective responsibility of all the member states of the United Nations Security Council.

Shehryar Afridi said, “There is growing momentum among inter-national Parliamentarians worldwide to work together to gal-vanize world conscience to halt India’s aggression and make it accountable for its atrocities against Kashmiris in IIOJK.” He gave these remarks on the celebration of 72nd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He said that the political leaders and legislators in several countries, including the US, Canada and Europe, including the Chairperson of the European Parliament have also expressed their concerns on IIOJK.

Afridi said, “Pakistan is committed for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute under Prime Minister of Paki-stan’s emphatic narrative set in the UNGA Sessions through a full spectrum of Parliamentary and diplomatic outreach, en-gagement with media, think-tanks, academia, intelligentsia and civil society.”

While advocating for the right of self-determination to Peo-ple of IIOJK, Shehryar Afridi said that Indian Occupation Forces cannot strip off the right of Kashmiri people to de-termine its own destiny as enshrined in UNSC resolutions under the auspices of UN.

He said that Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination has gained a new impetus recently under Modi’s regime.

Shehryar Afridi said, “India has lost currency on its narra-tive of foreign involvement in Kashmir. He said that BJP regime’s actions are propelled by racist ideologies of fas-cist RSS.”

Indian occupation forces are martyring innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations, “India’s extra-judicial killing of hun-dreds of innocent Kashmiris including women and children is in complete violation of the fundamental precepts of interna-tional humanitarian law,” said Afridi.

Afridi said, “Pakistan has been constructively engaging with the international Human Rights mechanisms at the United Na-tions. Nationally, Pakistan has enacted wide ranging legisla-tion, established strong institutional machinery and is put-ting in place robust policy measures in the field of Human Rights.”

Referring to a statement given by Noam Choamsky, Afridi said that India is constantly endangering regional peace by cling-ing to its Hindutva expansionist ideology. Narendra Modi is crushing Muslim rights and placing Kashmir under a vicious brutal rule.

He said that the world knows that Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute whose just solution lies in plebiscite so that innocent Kashmiris are free to determine their polit-ical status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

“The demographic apartheid is aimed at affecting the outcome of a plebiscite envisaged in the UN Security Council resolu-tions,” said Afridi.