Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday urged the world parliamentarians to play a more proactive role of in raising voice for Kashmir cause and to make India accountable for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

Addressing the participants at Parliamentary Kashmir Conference held here at the Institute of Regional Studies, Shehryar Afridi said that implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir was a collective responsibility of all member states of the United Nations Security Council.

He said, “There is growing momentum among parliamentarians worldwide to work together to galvanize world conscience to halt India’s aggression and make it accountable for its atrocities against Kashmiris in IIOJK.”

He said that political leaders and legislators in several countries, including the US, Canada, Europe and the chairperson of the European Parliament had also expressed their concerns on IIOJK situation.

Afridi said: “Pakistan is committed for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute under Prime Minister’s emphatic narrative set in the UNGA Sessions through a full spectrum of parliamentary and diplomatic outreach, engagement with media, think-tanks, academia, intelligentsia and civil society.”

Pakistan has already presented undeniable and solid evidence before the world through the dossier about India’s sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan.

While advocating for the right of self-determination to the people of IIOJK, Shehryar Afridi said that Indian occupation forces could not strip off the right of Kashmiri people to determine their own destiny as enshrined in UNSC resolutions under the auspices of UN.

He said that Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination had gained a new impetus recently under Modi’s regime.

Afridi said, “India has lost currency on its narrative of foreign involvement in Kashmir. He said that BJP regime’s actions are propelled by racist ideologies of fascist RSS.”

Indian occupation forces, he said, were martyring innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations. “India’s extra-judicial killing of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris including women and children is in complete violation of the fundamental precepts of international humanitarian law,” said Afridi.

Afridi said: “Pakistan has been constructively engaging with the international human rights mechanisms at the United Nations. Nationally, Pakistan has enacted wide ranging legislation, established strong institutional machinery and is putting in place robust policy measures in the field of Human Rights.”

Referring to a statement given by Noam Choamsky, Afridi said that India was constantly endangering regional peace by clinging to its Hindutva expansionist ideology. “Narendra Modi is crushing Muslim rights and placing Kashmir under a vicious brutal rule.”

He said, “The world knows that Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute whose just solution lies in plebiscite so that innocent Kashmiris are free to determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.”

“The demographic apartheid is aimed at affecting the outcome of a plebiscite envisaged in the UN Security Council resolutions,” said Afridi.