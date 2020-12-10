Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, has expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of US Air Force Pilot Brig Gen (Retd) Charles Elwood Yeager, who was the first pilot to break the sound barrier.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief acknowledged the noteworthy contributions of Gen Yeager during his tenure as US Representative to Pakistan. He further said that Gen Yeager’s affiliation and admiration for PAF’s professionalism will always be remembered, says a PAF press release.