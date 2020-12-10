Share:

LAHORE - In view of the growing threat of coronavirus, Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) will conduct online examinations for MBBS Year IV and Final Year from December 9 to January 7, 2021.

Online ‘Send Up’ examinations has been started to protect students and teachers from COVID-19 and to implement the government’s SOPs.

Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar inaugurated the Online Examination Centre at LGH.

Director Medical Education Prof Muhammad Moin, MS Dr Abdul Razzaq and other faculty members were also present on this occasion.

Prof Al-freed said that modern technology has been used to make the Online Examination System foolproof.

He said that for this purpose, the picture of each student will be visible on the screen to the monitoring staff sitting in the examination control room.

He said that corona has changed the lifestyle all over the world, modern technology and latest trends have become a normal in Pakistan. He said that the use of internet and IT has increased dramatically in educational institutions everywhere.

Experts from around-the-world are relying on modern technology to advance human development and economic activities, he added.

He further said that business and educational activities are carried out from home through the online system and this system will move forward with more transparency in the days to come which will see a new direction in human life.

He said that PGMI and AMC are always ready to keep pace with the times and both the institutions will continue their educational activities through online system so that the academic year of the students is not wasted and it is possible to conduct the examinations on time.