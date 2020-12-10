Share:

ISLAMABAD-Her Sweetener world tour was one of the hottest tickets last year, comprising 97 shows attended by 1.3 million fans. And recently, Ariana Grande teased that more might be on the way, when she posted three evocative black-and-white stills from the tour to her Instagram and Twitter and simply tagged Netflix on each of them. The caption-less posts saw the sultry performer, 27, splayed in a backbend on stage in one image, while in another her profile was seen slightly from behind. That post elicited a comment from Netflix’s corporate Instagram account, which said ‘excuse me, I love you’. The social media activity sent Ariana‘s enthusiastic fanbase into overdrive, with many wondering whether this was a direct hint that the Sweetener tour was coming to Netflix as a concert documentary film or series. If so, it would be Grande’s first such a project in two years, after she released her dangerous woman diaries on YouTube.