Share:

FAISALABAD - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded eight years imprisonment to an accused and ordered confiscation of his property in explosive material recovery case. ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining of evidence. According to the prosecution, a Counter Terrorism Department team had arrested the accused, Shafqat Hussain, from Jhang and recovered explosive material from his possession on July 29, this year. Two more patients die from virus in Faisalabad Another two corona patients died while 20 people were tested positive during the last 24 hours. Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told media on Wednesday that the death toll reached 274 since March this year. He said 867 tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories and 20 were positive, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were 393 while 6,070 patients had been recovered.