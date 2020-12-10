Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A newly-wed bride died when a pistol went off accidentally by her husband while it was being cleaned on Wednesday.

As per details, Sajjad Ali, a resident of Chak 197 NP was cleaning pistol at his house when a bullet in the chamber of the pistol suddenly went off which hit the head of the bride Nazia standing unfortunately in front of him. She died on the spot but no action was taken by the in-laws on this occasion. However, the police took the body of Nazia in their possession and handed it over to the heirs for burial after the postmortem, while brother of the bride initiated proceedings by registering a case under the provisions of accidental death.