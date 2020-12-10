Share:

ISLAMABAD- The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend and gained 102.25 points with a positive change of 0.24 per cent, closing at 42,204 points against 42,101 points on the last working day. A total 438,146,987 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 409,741,124 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.961 billion against Rs18.506 billion previous day. As many as 393 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gain and 162 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 33,734,000 shares and price per share of Rs72.87, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 27,190,000 and price per share of Rs13.24 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,151,500 and price per share of Rs27.30. Unilever Foods recorded a maximum increase of Rs1002 per share, closing at Rs14500 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs.6750. Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.32.50 per share, closing at Rs.1567.5 whereas Sanofi –Aventis shares decreased by Rs.22.50 per share closing at Rs777.50.