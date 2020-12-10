Share:

Paediatricians know that child abuse and neglect is a red line that must not be tolerated. If during a patient encounter, we suspect child abuse or neglect, we suspend the rest of our non-essential agenda until the basic safety and well-being of that child can be assured.

Right now, children who were brought here as migrants and asylum-seekers are being forcibly separated from parents, aunts, uncles and siblings. They are living in overcrowded, dirty detention centres without enough soap, clean clothes or food. Everywhere, children cry out for their missing parents and are consoled by other children.

If any of the children in our clinical practice suffered this way, we would report their parents to child protective services. And yet, the large-scale child abuse and neglect happening at the border is so far out of public view and is sanctioned from so high up in the government that many can, and do, feel powerless.

One of our only recourses is to magnify this issue through the actions of large organisations of people. The American Academy of Pediatrics, in line with its long history of speaking up for vulnerable children, could make a bold statement by focusing on the well-being of children at the border.

What is needed now is bold, symbolic action to draw attention to the gravity of the suffering of these children.

SAMIULLAH QOMI,

Karachi.