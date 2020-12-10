Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the politicisation of COVID calamity by the PDM and regretted the opposition is holding meetings while people are catching this virus.

In a statement, the CM stated playing with the lives of the people is no politics but sheer impassiveness. The nation will never forgive the opposition over its irresponsible attitude in the wake of a second corona attack. This pandemic has affected the whole world but fails to dent the opposition, he added. The CM advised the people to follow necessary precautionary measures and remain confined to their homes to remain safe from this virus. Similarly, they should also follow the policy of social distancing, he added.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the PDM a gang of discarded elements with no vision or sense of direction.

In a statement, she said the corrupt PDM elements have started making hue and cry as the fear of failure of the upcoming meeting has frightened them. The opposition first spread corruption virus and now they are spreading coronavirus to play with the lives of the people, she said. The PDM is bent upon making the people a victim of their politics. It is regrettable that the opposition is following the anti-Pakistan agenda as its politics has met its logical end, she added.

The number of corona patients has reached to 61155 in Lahore while 3265 have died in Punjab. 446 confirmed cases have been reported while 23 died during the last 24 hours, concluded the SACM.