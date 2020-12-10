Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government on Wednesday claimed to have recovered Rs 206 billion in its anti-corruption drive in the last two years.

“The recoveries made in the last 27 months are 532 per cent higher than the last ten years”, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said in a statement issued in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day.

The Chief Minister said that the government took action against powerful mafias and made a record recovery of Rs206 billion in the anti-corruption drive. He said that the big fish which continuously looted resources for the last 30 years had been brought under the net of the law. “Recoveries worth Rs43 crore were made in ten years while recoveries of more than Rs2.30 billion have been made in the tenure of PTI government.

Similarly, the ratio of retrieving state lands is higher than the last ten years. State lands worth Rs2.6 billion were recovered in a period of ten years while the government lands valuing more than Rs181 billion were reclaimed in 27 months”, he made this point while making a comparison between the past and incumbent government. Usman Buzdar further stated that the anti-corruption establishment had also been made an autonomous body to further improve its organizational performance. “Today, we pledge to move forward with a commitment to purge the society of corruption”, he remarked. Buzdar viewed that the spate of corruption and profligacy of the past rulers had weakened the foundations of the country. He regretted that the corrupts made a dacoity on the rights of the people.

“Their conduct was a sheer betrayal to the country and the high office they held. Corruption spreads frustration and law and order issues in the society. It goes without saying that the menace of corruption is not only an offence but a societal vice as well”, he observed.

Buzdar stressed that the elimination of corruption was the mission of the PTI government and maintained Pakistan’s international image had improved due to transparent governance, elimination of corruption and marked improvement in service delivery.

“There is no room for the corrupts in the new Pakistan as a policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted to eliminate it from the society”, he said, adding that PM Imran Khan-led government was striving to develop a new Pakistan free of corruption and dishonesty.

The CM stressed that everyone will have to join hands with the government to overcome corruption in society. He emphasized that looters will not be forgiven and the PTI government was striving hard to ensure transparency in every sector of life.

CM’s message on Int’l

Human Rights Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) has given the eternal and immortal message of human rights for all the humanity and our religion Islam is a torchbearer of safeguarding the rights of all the human beings.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion of International Day of Human Rights, said that every citizen enjoys equal rights in Pakistan.

He said that disrespect of human rights destroyed societies morally and socially. He said that people of Indian occupied Kashmir have been fighting for their fundamental rights for the last so many years. The Hindu supremacist Modi regime has violated all the human rights in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He stressed upon the international community to take notice on these human rights violations in Jammu & Kashmir. Provision of basic human rights is the hallmark of civilized society. He said that safeguarding basic human rights of the citizens is the top priority of the state and Punjab government has taken practical measures in this regard. Eradication of forced labour, religious freedom and provision of indiscriminate justice to all is the main initiative of Punjab government for this purpose.

Today we must reaffirm our commitment to protect the human rights of every citizen, he added.