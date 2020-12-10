Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser yesterday said that country in current Corona crisis could not afford political instability.

“A joint effort of all the provinces can help avoiding spread of Corona in the country,” said Speaker National Assembly, in a meeting with Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani.

He said that country could not afford political instability in the current disturbing unusual situation due to COVID-19. He said, that there was a need to deal deadly virus with joint efforts as country had already facing economic challenges.

In order to avoid further disturbing situations, he said, a joint effort would help reduce challenges. He said the centre and provinces should resolve the inter-related matters by doing important legislation. They discussed in length the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said the national economy could not sustain the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions and the tough decisions have to be made to overcome these challenges, he added.

He said there was a need to strictly implement austerity measures to help overcome economic difficulties, adding that the federation and provinces would have to resolve masses ‘welfare-oriented measures through legislation.

He said the country could not afford political chaos at a time when it was facing challenges including the COVID-19.

The NA speaker said the second wave was assuming alarming shape and the masses should observe SOPs strictly to stop the spread of the pandemic.

He also stressed the need for timely completing projects under the CPEC project in KP, adding these schemes would usher in prosperity

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani urged all political parties to play a role in containing the spread of COVID-19 which is spreading with an alarming pace.

The KP Assembly speaker said that the provincial government would support the federal government to successfully resolve issues being faced by the country.

He said it was the responsibility of political parties to join hands for steering the country out of crisis, adding, the political parties would have to play a role in containing the COVID-19.

He said the political workers and leaders should create awareness among people about SOPs set to prevent COVID-19.