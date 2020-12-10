Share:

As we continue to grapple with a very crucial part of the second wave of coronavirus, doctors are painting an even more worrisome picture in the days to come. The virus is mutating. The key difference from the first wave earlier in the year is that the spikes on the virus have now increased, making it both—more infectious and easily transmissible. There is also reason to believe that the long-term effects of the infection are now more dangerous and persistent—meaning simply overcoming the 14-day period is not enough. Coupled with the cold weather, this new range of effects only stands to increase the chance of lives being threatened from COVID-19, alongside a rise in the number of cases.

Pakistan has been fortunate this year compared to many others; the first wave was not as deadly as expected, while the second has so far not managed to show the dangerous trends seen in the mutation in countries such as the US. This however, in no way means that the worst has passed us by. The government has expressed its concern in the rise of cases, and has indicated that more restrictions might soon be put into place if the public does not adhere to the ones already being implemented. This is a wise decision.

According to the more recent figures and statistics, we are now at the same place we were in June this year, in terms of the daily infections and the mortality rate. The positivity rate might be a little lower, but on its own, this is not enough to be optimistic.

Our collective failure to adhere to basic protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and not holding large gatherings will be costly if we do not act now. The government must look to put a vaccination procurement plan in place, but it will be months before this leads to a result. In that time, we stand to lose the lives of our loved ones and those around us if we are not careful. It is safer now to be cautious and adhere to the measures in place.