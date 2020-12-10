Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Karachi East on Wednesday arrested Taluka Education Officer (TEO) Jamshed Town Zakir Bhurghuri for bribery over complaint of his colleague. According to a news release, the ACE team raided the office of TEO Jamshed Town in the presence of Judicial Magistrate East and arrested Zakir Bhurghuri for taking bribe.

Zakir had demanded bribe of Rs20,000 from his colleague office assistant Azhar Bhutto. Azhar Bhutto had lodged a complaint with the ACE stating that TEO Zahid Bhurghuri was demanding Rs20,000 for issuance of his relieving order as he was transferred to another town. The ACE team raided the office of TEO Jamshed Town and arrested the accused after recovering Rs20,000 from the accused Zakir Bhurghuri.