ISLAMABAD-She got her start in one of the most fashionable films of the new millennium, and continues to be a force as both an actress and style icon. Emily Blunt posed for a stunning photo on the occasion of a virtual press day for her latest film Wild Mountain Thyme, in a long-sleeve turtleneck maroon sweater top and lovely bright magenta maxi skirt.

The Devil Wears Prada star, 37, also wore dark brown boots, which complemented her outfit by designer St. John perfectly. She accessorized with small hoop earrings and had her hair resting on her shoulders in a lovely shade of blonde. The actress was set to have a busy 2020, but like everyone much of her plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her latest film in partnership with husband John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II, was set to premiere in theaters on March 20th. That of course was pulled, as the first pandemic lockdown in the US began on March 19th. As of now, the action sci-fi sequel looks to be hitting theaters on April 23rd, but that is of course contingent on the pandemic no longer being a hindrance to the moviegoing public.