ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday paid tribute to the Pakistan Navy Submarine “Hangor” for killing of Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Khukri’ and damaging INS ‘Kirpan’ during the 1971 war.

Highlighting the importance of Hangor Day, the federal minister through a tweet pointed out that “This event has great significance in the naval history as being the first successful killing by a conventional submarine since the World Wars”.

The minister proudly said “Pakistan Navy is ready to protect the motherland in the same spirit.”

It is pertinent to mention here that every year, Pakistan Navy celebrate December 9 as Hangor Day to commemorate the historic event of sinking of Indian Navy Frigate Khukri and severely damaging another Indian Navy Ship Kirpan by Pakistan Navy submarine Hangor in the 1971 war.