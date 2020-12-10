Share:

Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Maroof Afzal died of coronavirus here on Thursday. Family sources confirmed the death of Chairman FPSC Maroof Afzal.

He was under treatment for last few days after he was tested positive of COVID-19.

Maroof Afzal was appointed Chairman FPSC on November 13, but could not take the oath due to coronavirus pandemic.

The deceased retired from Pakistan Administrative Service in grade 22 and had served on key positions including Secretary Establishment, Secretary Cabinet and Chairman CDA.