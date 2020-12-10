Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday met with the Ambassador of Greece Mr Andreas Papastavrou at the Ministry of Interior.

The two discussed bilateral ties, economic situation, and impact of pandemic on the global level, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Pakistan and Greece share good relations on government level, said the Ambassador. “We have plenty of Pakistanis living in Greece and this plays an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries.”

While discussing the issue of illegal immigrants, the interior minister said that all the needful measures were being taken to eliminate this problem. He referred to recent incident where Ministry of Interior processed the Greek request for the chartered flight to bring back illegal immigrants on a very short notice.

"This in time and active response was to ensure that our friendly and cooperative relationship should continue in future," he said. The ambassador welcomed the positive response from Pakistan and the Interior Ministry.

On exchanging views about Covid-19, Ijaz Shah said that this pandemic has taken a toll on world economy. To which Greek ambassador said that their country heavily relied on tourism and its economy had suffered due to outbreak of this deadly virus.

The duo hoped for the better things to happen in near future and wished that people can have virus free lives again, the statement added.