LAHORE-Imperial Hydroponics and Diamond Paints/FG Polo carved out contrastive victories in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thrilling one, where both the teams went head-to-head and after a tough fight, Imperial Hydroponics succeeded in beating Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo by 5-4. From the winning side, James Fewster slammed in all the five goals while from the losing side, Mannuel Carranza hit a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one. Amirreza Behboudi and Emilio Novilo/Agha Musa Ali Khan officiated the match as field umpires.

In the second match, Diamond Paints/FG Polo outclassed Remounts by 8-2. Tom Brodie was the man behind this thumping win as he cracked a quartet from the winning side while Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted a brace each. From the losing side, both the goals were scored by Jamie Le Hardy. Today (Thursday), AOS will play against Master Paints at 2:00 pm while Barry’s will face Monnoo Polo challenge at 3:00 pm.