ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that Pakistan’s IT industry is rapidly growing. The federal minister was chairing 10th meeting of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom at the committee room of Ministry of IT on Wednesday. Syed Amin Ul Haque said joint efforts were needed for the betterment of IT & telecom industry. He said that Ministry of IT was taking along all the stakeholders. The federal minister also emphasized upon timely completion of all the projects and in transparent manners. He also gave direction to officers of the Ministry to complete their assignments with timeline. Earlier, the meeting discussed in details matters regarding Rolling Spectrum plan, Right of Way and Fibrization. MD PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the meeting about the plan of establishing software technology parks in different cities.