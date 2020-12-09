Share:

LAHORE- The 1st Lake City Winter Classic Golf Tournament will be contested today (Thursday) here at the Lake City Golf Course. The 18-hole golf competition is expected to be vehemently fought under intense competing conditions as participants include 12 girls, while others are experienced ladies with endearing golf playing capabilities. What needs to be highlighted is that ladies golf is progressing remarkably and in particular those falling in the girls’ bracket are really going places. Their talent is exceptional and so is their yearning for upgrading their technical golf game. Tournament Director Mina Zainab is considered as an inspiring organizer, who keeps the lady golfers engaged and preoccupied in combat-oriented golf tournaments and in this way, she supports development of ladies golf, providing opportunities that will in the long run help the talent loaded ones to flourish. The top golfers include two sisters, Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz, Suniya Osama and Ghazala Yasmin. In net category, favorite ones are Iman Ali Shah, Shahzadi Gulfam, Shabana Waheed, Alizeh Shah, Laiba Shah, Uzma Khurshid and Mina Zainab herself. The tee off will take place at Lake City Golf Course at 9:30 while color theme for the event is green. The prize distribution will take place at 3:00 pm at Lake City Golf Club and chief guest will be Governor Punjab Chaudry Sarwar and also present will be Gauhar Ijaz of Lake City.