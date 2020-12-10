Share:

ISLAMABAD- The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Koral police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in killing 24-year-old girl apparently on marriage dispute, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shehzad, against whom a case was already registered, he said. He said that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered with Police Station (PS) Koral on complaint of victim’s father. An investigation was launched into murder case, he said adding DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also ordered SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter to trace out killer.

A special police team was constituted under the supervision of DSP Qasim Niaz including Homicide Unit’s Inspector Munair Ahmed, SHO Koral Police Station Inspector Malik Basher, Sub-Inspector Naveed Tahir and others from Homicide Unit. This team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest Shahzad involved in killing Sonia Bibi. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused. DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.