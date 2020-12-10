Share:

KHANEWAL - A man was killed while two others wounded critically by gunshots reportedly over an old enmity at main gate of THQ hospital on Wednesday.

According to SHO of Kabeerwala police station Abdul Aleem, the attackers had come through a car to kill their enemy. It created immense panic across the area as people started rushing here and there to save their lives following loud round of firing.

The dead man in result of firing was identified as Ghulam Mustafa. The two injured persons were immeditly shifted in the hospital where they had been declared as critical.

Their identification was yet to be revealed by the police which was starting investigation into the case.

Rescue 1122 starts services in Khacha Khoh town

District administration initiated Rescue 1122 Ambulance service in Kacha Khoh town of district Khanewal.

According to official sources, following direction from Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the ambulance service was introduced in the town. The emergency service will facilitate over 30,000 residents of the area. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi instructed District Emergency Officer to depute staff, round the clock for emergency service.

Availability of Rescue 1122 service was age old demand of the local people. Kacha Khoh town was located almost 20 kilometer away from Khanewal city and the local people were faced with difficulties especially during emergencies.