Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistance to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said that Marghazar zoo of the city will be converted into a wildlife conservation centre.

A statement released by the ministry referring to the SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) decided to convert the Marghazar zoo into international standard wildlife conservation centre.

SAPM said that a comprehensive plan to establish Margallah Wildlife Conservation centre has been prepared with the consultation of wildlife experts.

He said that Margallah conservation centre is being established in reflection of government’s clean and green agenda.

SAPM said that the international standard conservation centre will be comprised of 82 acres area and local animal species will be kept in open sanctuaries.

He added that facilities will be provided for public awareness in the conservation centre and Marghazar zoo electric Safari train will be also introduced for educational trip of the public.