Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that disbanding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a popular demand of corrupt elements to escape accountability and expressed confidence that the NAB, which was, in good and absolute independent hands, would achieve the task of recovering the plundered money from the declared culprits.

He was addressing as a chief guest in a seminar on “Corruption free Society – A Progressive Society”, in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day hosted by the NAB Karachi at the Sindh Governor’s House.

He said that the rallies and public gatherings were being organised without taking care of COVID-19 SOPs and their most popular demand was to abolish the NAB.

The NAB is responsible to recover the looted money and it will hopefully accomplish this task, he added.

The Sindh Governor remarked that the NAB was in good and competent hands at the moment and working independently.

He said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had repeatedly mentioned that he (the Premier) could quit the government but would not compromise on the process of accountability. The PTI government is committed to taking indiscriminate action against the corrupt practices and elements, he added.

The Governor said that there was always room for improvement in any organisation and institution because this was a continuous process of evolution and the same was the case with the organisations like NAB. If we further improve and strengthen the NAB, nobody can hinder the process of progress and prosperity of Pakistan, he added

He said that sometimes the businessmen avoided disclosing their problems to the concerned quarters under the fear of losing their credibility. The politicians are habitual to deal with the police and other law enforcement agencies, on the contrary, the business community mostly is not used to it, he observed.

In his welcome address, the Director General (DG) NAB Karachi, Dr Najaf Quli Mirza highlighted the efforts and importance of awareness and prevention regime in raising awareness against corruption.

He said that The Awareness and Prevention Wing of NAB Karachi established character building societies, colleges, held lectures, declamation contests, poster painting competitions at schools, colleges, and universities falling in the jurisdiction of NAB Karachi.

Dr Najaf Quli Mirza said the NAB Karachi had geared up its operations against corruption and had been performing exceptionally well.

The DG NAB Karachi said that presently NAB Karachi was investigating mega cases involving billions of rupees. Under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, the NAB Karachi has remained successful in achieving the confidence of the public at large, he added.

Dr Najaf Quli Mirza said that since its inception in the year 2000, the NAB Karachi had received more than 84,000 complaints of which 2,150 inquiries and 1,176 investigations were authorised. 881 references have been filed where the conviction rate is very high, he said.

He said that it was worth mentioning that an amount of Rs14.779 billion had also been recovered from the accused persons and deposited into the national exchequer.

The DG NAB Karachi briefly highlighting the performance for the year 2020, said that during the current year, NAB Karachi received and disposed-off over 6,000 complaints, completed 158 complaint verifications, 31 inquiries, and 23 investigations.

Moreover, 66 accused persons were arrested and 29 references filed in the accountability courts at Karachi and Hyderabad, he said.

On the recoveries side, he said that the bureau had made direct recoveries of over Rs1.893 billion in 2020. Similarly, a benefit of indirect recovery of over Rs16 billion is being passed on to more than 5,700 affected persons of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi, he added.