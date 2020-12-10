Share:

LAHORE/SIALKOT - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked the Opposition parties to move a resolution for a vote of no-confidence in the Parliament which is the Constitutional way to send a government packing.

“If the Opposition seeks to move a no-confidence motion, they should come and do so in the assemblies,” he said while criticising the call for collective resignations from assemblies by Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated this while talking to journalists on Wednesday. The PM also spoke about different issues including the current political climate in the country, Pakistan’s economy, corruption, and the aftermath of coronavirus.

Opposition parties on Tuesday said the resignations would be handed in for both provincial as well as national Assemblies to the party heads by December 31. Responding to the opposition’s claims the prime minister said, “If they hand in resignations, we will hold by-elections on those seat and will emerge even stronger.” He went on to say, “I do not understand what they aim to do.”

PM Imran Khan said that democracy will only work in the country if a national dialogue is held between the government and the Opposition, adding that he has never backed down from the idea.

The best place for political dialogue is the Parliament,” the prime minister said adding he had said from the beginning that he was ready to answer all questions in the Parliament. Whenever the government talks about dialogue, he said, the Opposition starts demanding the closure of corruption cases against their leaders.

“Cases were filed against many Opposition leaders during their own tenures,” the premier said. “Ishaq Dar, Nawaz Sharif’s children and his son-in-law all fled from the country in the past,” he added. He said the government is ready to negotiate with the Opposition on all matters except for corruption cases, which are unforgivable, and the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Industrialization a must for poverty alleviation

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that his government was striving to revive industrialization, as the only method to alleviate poverty and achieve inclusive growth through wealth creation.

“This is the first government which has a policy to industrialise and incentivize (industry) by promoting ease of doing business to increase investment and thus alleviate poverty and uplift the backward areas,” the prime minister said addressing the business community after inauguration of AirSial, the private airline launched by Sialkot’s business community.

Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar and Ghulam Sarwar, Advisor to PM Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and provincial cabinet members attended the event.

The prime minister, who earlier cut the ribbon and inaugurated the airline, said the industrialization would help uplift of the neglected areas like Gilgit Baltistan, merged tribal areas and South Punjab.

Citing the example of China for steering 700 million people out of poverty through industrialization, the prime minister said the country was now executing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to connect its less-developed areas with sea through Gwadar for their uplift. He believed that no country could prosper without inclusive and equal growth.

Calling Sialkot’s business community as “most vibrant” for launching their own airline after an airport and development of roads, the prime minster assured them to resolve all of their issues related to Federal Board of Revenue, State Bank of Pakistan and utility companies within single meeting scheduled after two weeks.

He congratulated the business community for the new airline which he hoped would create a competitive atmosphere for PIA to bring efficiency in services.

“This is a tremendous initiative. The business community knows how to run the airport and airline. It will benefit Sialkot and Pakistan in every aspect,” he hoped. The prime minister told the business community that the government had faced difficult times during COVID-19 but successfully navigated through it which was also acknowledged by the World Health Organization.

However, he said the opposition which had earlier been advocating India-like blanket lockdown during first spike, was now holding public gatherings despite sharp surge in second wave of cases.

Reiterating his call for observing precautions like face masks and social distancing, the prime minister said both the country and economy could be saved only by adhering to SOPs.

The prime minister appreciated Industries Minister Hammad Azhar and Commerce Advisor Dawood for maintaining good interaction with business community and conveying their issues to him.

He said the encouragement and support to Sialkot’s business community was in country’s interest and the government would fully assist the areas including Wazirabad, Gujrat and Sialkot to boost the productivity and exports.

Moreover, he also reiterated his government’s resolve to support SMEs for creating more job opportunities to the people.

The prime minister also announced to set up a Haripur-like university to in Sialkot too, to train youth in engineering, technology and artificial intelligence for coping with the industry’s needs.

He said the PTI government was about to introduce a local government system after April to make the cities directly elect their mayors to help resolve their municipal issues independently on the models of New York, Paris and London without the intervention of provincial government.

He hoped that the business community which could run airport and airline and construct roads would get an opportunity to administer their city effectively.

Small businesses in villages

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday there was a dire need to promote small business at villages level to alleviate poverty in the country. Addressing the cattle distribution ceremony organized by local Industrialist Arif Mahmood Soni here at Soni Farm House, the PM said that needy people could increase their income and also overcome the problem of nutrition by breeding cattle and chickens.

Twenty five percent Pakistanis were facing nutrition problems which could be resolved through cattle breeding, he added. “We are also providing financial support to the people belonging to low income group in villages through Ehsaas Program which was the biggest programme in the history of Pakistan.

Federal Ministers- Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Sialkot business community were also present on the occasion.