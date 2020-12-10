Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - An over speeding oil tanker containing 15, 000 litres oil turned turtle near Fatima Sugar Mill Kot Addu road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, an oil tanker was going to Layyah from Qasba Gujrat when it went uncontrolled and overturned while overtaking a sugarcane loaded trolley near Fatima Sugar Mill Kot Addu road.

The fuel started to spill from oil tanker. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation by cardoned off the area. No human loss was reported in the incident. However, fuel shifting into another tank was underway.