Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has the highest percentage of population experiencing dietary energy consumption poverty, compared to India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said National Population Situation Analysis (PSA).

In 2019, 24pc of Pakistan’s population had insufficient food intake to meet dietary energy requirements, said a report National Population Situation Analysis (PSA) launched by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) here.

The report said that the current assessment of the population situation in Pakistan points to the prevailing high-level annual population growth, amounting to 2.4pc for period 1998-2017.

The population increased six fold between 1951 and 2017 from 34 million to 208 million and projected to reach 263 million by 2030 and 383 million by 2050 – an increase by 84pc during the period 2017-2050 unless serious actions are taken to halt population growth and rationalise population dynamics.

In 2017 out of approximately 33 million married couples, there were approximately 8.9 million users of modern methods and of these 4.9 million had received their method in the past one year, indicating that the services footprints are very small – 15pc utilisation of services in a given year.

This indicates that little progress has been made in family planning, an area critical to maternal, newborn, infant and child health and survival and with major spinoff effects on women’s agency, education, and labour force participation as well as impacting on environment and quality of life, although a few sexual and reproductive health areas have witnessed notable progress. The progress has been uneven by the component of reproductive health and across region, urban-rural area, income groups and other important age and parity sub-groups.

A sustainable decline in fertility presents the economy with an opportunity through the surge in the relative size of the working-age population (15-64) and at the same time a gradual decline in the percentage of the population in the age group below 15 year.

The report also noted that Pakistan suffered not only from a low economic growth and an inequitable distribution of the gains from such growth and associated opportunities of education, employment and income. This is particularly true for the female population. The economic profile of the country however indicated that economic growth mainly financed by consumption is not creating enough employment opportunities for middle and higher skills and social exclusion by various characteristics is highly prevalent and seems to be culturally rooted and is reflected in economic disparities. Also, although female labour force participation rate has increased from 13.7pc in 1990 to 20.3pc in 2020, it is still very low. Moreover women and children are showing one of the highest levels of malnutrition, undernourishment and childhood stunting in the world and only 15pc of children consume a minimally acceptable diet.

Addressing the ceremony, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has adopted a multi-pronged approach to check population growth and address other issues like mother child health, malnutrition and stunting growth. The multi-pronged strategy included women empowerment through financial inclusion besides creating awareness about the importance of gap in birth through various means of communication and taking on board various segments of the society including Ulema, he added.

The President said that as compared to the previous government’s tenure of 2013-18 when this issue was not taken care of, the present government was making lot of efforts to address the issues of population growth, malnutrition, stunting growth and mother child health.

He said that as frequent pregnancies led to stunting growth of child besides affecting the health of mother there was a need to create awareness among masses about the importance of gap in birth and the use of contraceptives.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that population control in Pakistan should have gained momentum much earlier due to which Pakistan became fifth most populous country in the region having highest population growth rate.

Asad Umar said that they were committed to revitalise national family planning programmes, including providing air-time on national television to promote behaviour change and increase uptake and continuation of contraception.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, said, “Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world. A comprehensive analysis of the population situation was required, in order to provide the basis for an integrated appraisal of Population and Reproductive Health (RH) dynamics, their linkages, and impacts on poverty, inequality and development. He said that new projects related to mother & Child Health is under preparation for next PSDP.”

Ms. Lina Mousa, Representative UNFPA Pakistan, in her remarks termed the report most extensive. Integration of population dimensions into socio-economic development plans was essential to gain full benefits of the demographic dividend, she said.