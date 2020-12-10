Share:

ISLAMABAD - India may once again resort to a false flag operation against Pakistan to take spotlight off inhuman treatment to the minorities and farmers’ protests in the country.

According to security sources, Pakistan has put its forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary on high alert after reports of possible Indian surgical strike on Pakistan border. Intelligence reports suggest that India could mount misadventure to take the spotlight off the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the country against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws that entered day 14 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, railway tracks and highways were blocked across the country as farmers launched a national day of action.

India is again active to destroy peace in the region after it suffered setback in Ladakh and Doklam. The under-pressure Indian government may resort to misadventure on the pattern of Pulwama again to come out of the public pressure.

Pakistan already has given UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a dossier accusing India of stoking “terrorism” in Pakistan.

ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar last week had said the international community has taken Pakistan’s proof of India’s involvement in terrorist activities “very seriously”.

He had further said that despite Indian efforts to “come clean the matter is now being openly discussed at international forums and media”.

International media and world institutions have been criticizing India for her policies towards the minorities since long. In 2016 also, India had claimed successful strikes inside Pakistan but Pakistan exposed the Indian narrative. This time too, Indian Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi can do anything to divert international community’s attention from Kashmir and weaken the ongoing farmers’ protests and to stop it from giving impetus to the Khalistan movement, according to the intelligence reports.

The sources said, Indian forces during 2014-19 resorted to 9215 ceasefire violations, resulting in 1403 civilian casualties (268 martyrs and 1225 injured). In 2020 alone, Indian forces resorted to 2830 ceasefire violations, resulting in 271 civilian casualties (26 martyrs and 245 injured).