Pakistan Army troops responded in kind to Indian aggression in the Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, dealing heavy losses to the Indian Army in terms of men and material, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed in a late-night tweet.

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire while fighting valiantly, the ISPR said.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed countries have been tense ever since the Pulwama attack, when India blamed Pakistan for having a hand in the assassination of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in the occupied Kashmir territory.

Pakistan vehemently denied the accusations, which had been levelled by India without any evidence.

However, on February 26, 2019, Indian aircraft intruded into Pakistani territory and dropped their payload Balakot, making a hasty retreat as the PAF jets chased them out of Pakistan's airspace.