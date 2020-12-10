Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected the US State Department’s arbitrary and selective assessment under a US domestic legislation on religious freedom.

The designation of Pakistan as a “country of particular concern” is completely against the realities on the ground and raises serious doubts about the credibility of the exercise, said a Foreign Office statement.

Such subjective designations do not contribute towards promoting the cause of religious freedom worldwide, it said. “Pakistan and the US have been constructively engaging on the subject at the bilateral level, a fact regrettably overlooked by the US,” it said.

Earlier, the US designated Pakistan and China among eight other countries that are of “particular concern for violation of religious freedom.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Pakistan and China along with Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were placed in the list for engaging in or tolerating “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”

The State Department also placed the Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia on a Special Watch List for governments that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom.”

“Religious freedom is an unalienable right, and the bedrock upon which free societies are built and flourish. Today, the United States - a nation founded by those fleeing religious persecution, as the recent Commission on Unalienable Rights report noted -- once again took action to defend those who simply want to exercise this essential freedom,” Pompeo said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry statement said: “Pakistani society is multi-religious and pluralistic with a rich tradition of inter-faith harmony. Religious freedom and the protection of the rights of minorities are guaranteed by our Constitution and ensured through a range of legislative, policy and administrative measures.”

The glaring omission of India, where the RSS-BJP regime and their leaders openly disregard religious freedom and discriminate against minority communities in an institutionalised manner, is unfortunate and puts the credibility of the US report into question, the statement said.

“State complicity in organized violence against the Muslim minority in India is a matter of record. It is no secret that attacks by cow vigilantes and mob lynchings of Indian Muslims take place regularly, with complete impunity for the perpetrators. Systematic demonization, dispossession, marginalization and targeted violence against Muslims using the communal slur of “love jihad” in Hindutva-inspired India has become commonplace,” the statement added.

The findings and recommendations of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom as well as the US Congressional hearings on the maltreatment of minorities in India and the violation of religious freedom all over the country including in the Muslim-majority Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were ignored by the US State Department, it said.

“Pakistan’s views in this regard have been conveyed to the US side. We believe the redressal of the rising trend of intolerance, discrimination, xenophobia and Islamophobia requires global efforts based on the principles of cooperation and mutual understanding. Pakistan is sincerely playing its part in this endeavour and will continue to do so,” the statement said.