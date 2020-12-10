Share:

“Peace is not made at the council table or

by treaties, but in the hearts of men.”

— Herbert Hoover.

Treaty of Versailles was the pact that officially ended World War I. The treaty was negotiated between January and June 1919 in Paris and signed on June 28, 1919. From the very beginning, some of the observers were seeing it as victors’ writing. Many under the euphoria of end to world war failed to see the future consequences of the document.

Germany did sign the treaty while protesting the harsh conditions Germany was put under the treaty. Never happy with the provisions of the treaty, Germany under Hitler eventually denounced the treaty altogether in 1935.

Many historians think the harsh provisions of this treaty were the leading reasons that led to the rise of Hitler in Germany and eventually sparked World War II. Can we associate the rise of far-right in Germany with how the country was dealt with at the end of WWII? This is a question worth pondering upon for the students of politics.