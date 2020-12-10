Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) during last week seized huge quantity of drugs, betel nuts, cigarettes, Indian gutka, clothes, Iranian diesel and other items and arrested 12 accused in separate actions. The PCG during checking of different passenger buses at Naka Khari Check Post near Windar, Balochistan arrested six drug peddlers after recovery of 32.2kg of hashish while 29.7kg hashish was seized from a container and an accused was also arrested, said a press release on Wednesday. During checking of different vehicles at the said check post, 25,450kg betel nuts, 3,000 packets of Indian gutka, 6,625kg imported clothes, 931 cartons of cigarettes and other items were seized. The PCG teams while patrolling at Coastal Highway and RCD Highway recovered 91,400 liters of concealed smuggled Iranian diesel. At Super Highway Karachi, the PCG during checking recovered 2000kg of betel nuts from two trucks and 2700 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel and arrested 5 accused. The approximate value of the seized items was Rs430 million.