Share:

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the PDM a gang of discarded elements with no vision or sense of direction.

In a statement here on Thursday, she said the corrupt PDM elements have started making hue and cry as the fear of failure of the upcoming meeting has frightened them. The opposition first spread corruption virus and now they are spreading coronavirus to play with the lives of the people, she said.

Dr. Firdous said that the PDM is bent upon making the people a victim of their politics. It is regrettable that the opposition is following the anti-Pakistan agenda as its politics has met its logical end, she added.

The Special Assistant to CM said that number of corona patients has reached to 61155 in Lahore while 3265 have died in Punjab. As many as 446 confirmed cases have been reported while 23 died during the last 24 hours, she concluded.