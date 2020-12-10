Share:

MULTAN - Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal Pasha has termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as mixture of ill assorted people which has no future quite yet.

While talking to local PML-N leaders namely Rana Ayyaz Mahmood and Mubasher Sayal, PSP chairman informed that the party was occupying its strong position on soil of South Punjab by leaps and bounds.

Mustafa assured the two-member delegation that the party workers would be weighed in during upcoming general elections including awarding party tickets on priority basis. He nodded to hold structural changes in the party of Southern Punjab chapter in next month of January during his scheduled due visit here in the city. It’s compulsory so that our workers could extend better services to help out deprived segments of the society, he remarked clearly.

On the occasion, both the PML-N leaders announced participation in PSP unconditionally. PSP vice chairman Shabeer Qaim Khani was also present during brief talk concluded during the meeting held with top brass of major breakaway faction of MQM. Later, Rana Ayyaz and Mubasher said in a statement that PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Nawaz had joined hands with each other only to meet their vested interests, while both of the leaders were least bothered about common problems of the people of this country.

Police held suspected man for aerial firing

Police has arrested one of the two suspected bike rider carrying out aerial firing at Katcha Pathak, Sher Shah area.

According to the police station cant, Mohafiz Squad had received information on 15 police helpline about unidentified people travelling on a motorbike involved in some criminal activities. Responding to the complaint, the Mohafiz Squad team immediately pursued the suspects.

As soon as suspected people were intercepted, they resorted to aerial firing in order to get off scot free. However the squad members managed to round up one of them identified as Ajmal, while the accomplice Ali ran away from the spot.

Police said the men had initially resisted their arrest, but they finally surrendered. A pistol with bullets were recovered from accused’s possession. Further investigation was underway.

MWMC launches

operation ‘Clean up in city

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched grand operation ‘Clean up’ in the city here on Wednesday.

The implementation on strategy has been started to cope up the cleanliness issue emerged due to strike of sanitary workers. The lifting of waste from transfer stations has been started and containers filled with waste were being lifted from busiest places of the city. The heavy machinery including dumpers, loaders provided to company staff into the field.

Mechanical sweepers were being used for cleanliness of main city roads. The cleanliness operation is underway in the city despite rain from last night while waste will be lifted from streets and towns in second phase. The all Deputy managers and sector incharges were given zero waste task by today evening.

Newly posted Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar would pay visit to the city to review operation clean up. It’s worth mentioning that the sanitary staff was on strike from last week which created cleanliness issue in the city. The workers announced to end strike yesterday after assurance of fulfillment of their demands by the district administration.