ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday announced holding anti-government long march towards Islamabad in the end of January.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the steering committee held on Wednesday, which was given many tasks including finalisation of date for the long-march towards Islamabad.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, media coordinator of PDM and ANP’s senior leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the anti-government movement will never stop; saying that PDM will fight the government till end.

He maintained that all the people from different school of thoughts will be taken on board and the PDM leadership will invite all people from different walks of life. They will play their role in getting rid of the government.

Talking about Lahore rally, Mian Iftikhar said that they will hold Lahore Jalsa at any cost which will break all the records; adding that government was afraid of opposition’s protests as they had blocked all roads and the gathering spot was turned into a pond of water. He stated that they were not afraid of arrests and will follow the legal way if any of their leaders or workers were arrested during, after or before the Jalsa. Earlier, speaking to media after a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Minar-e-Pakistan was turned into a dam in order to stop opposition from holding Jalsa.

Criticising the government Maulana Fazl said that on one hand the government side was allowing opposition for holding Jalsa, but on the other hand the government was blocking roads which was beyond comprehension.

Fazl said the Senate elections will be considered as fake and rigged if it were held after the en-masse resignations of the opposition parties from the assemblies.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all parties were on same page and same stage. He said that they were all gathered to send the government back to home.

Reacting on the PPP’s senior leader Aitzaz Ihsan’s comments, Bilawal said that Aitzaz was a senior leader of the party but he had to accept and follow decision of the party.