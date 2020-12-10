Share:

Islamabad- Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after conversion into Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) on Wednesday elected Dr. Humayun Mohmand as its first chairman of Board of Governors (BoG).

A statement released by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that first formal meeting of BoGs was held here at PIMS and the board elected Dr. Humayun Mohmand as its first chairman. The statement said that MTI system has been introduced to bring reforms in the health sector following vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. It said that MTI has been introduced to improve the performance of the hospital and ensure all health facilities there for public. The statement said that there is no truth in the propaganda that after MTI, the fee of hospital will spike, but the decision has been taken in favour of the public as new system will improve the performance of the hospitals.