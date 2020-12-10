Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appealed the opposition parties to postpone their public gatherings for sake of people’s lives as COVID-19 patients had already occupied 40 percent of country’s hospitals.

“In Multan, 64 percent of hospitals’ beds are full, 40 percent in Peshawar, 50 percent in Islamabad. At an average, 40 percent of country’s hospitals are under occupancy,” the prime minister said in a briefing after chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 here.

He made it clear that the opposition’s public gatherings would make no difference for the government rather it was tantamount to playing with people’s lives.

He viewed that the public gatherings would do nothing but to enhance the chances of spreading virus when the pressure at healthcare system including doctors and nurses was already on rise.

He said the opposition parties could hold gatherings after two or three months for sake of people’s lives for what the government had already closed down educational institutions, indoor wedding ceremonies and dining at restaurants.

The prime minister said amid the opposition’s public gatherings, it was difficult for the government to justify the enforcement of SOPs like social distancing on other sectors like businesses and mosques.

He said the enforcement of SOPs during the second wave was already a challenge across the world as the people were resisting the governments’ decisions.

He said during the first wave, Pakistan had successfully navigated because the people had taken the precautions as a nation and showed discipline.