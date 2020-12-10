Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party workers are being arrested and Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the Punjab government will be responsible if the activists retaliate.

Marriyum Aurangzeb spoke to media and said Imran Khan used to claim that he will provide container to the opposition to stage protest and the government issues statements on daily basis of not stopping the rally but workers are being detained despite that.

“The government cannot stop the masses and it has already lost the psychological and democratic battle. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will definitely hold the scheduled public gathering at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.

“Imran Khan’s opponent is not PDM. His opponent is DJ Butt. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will participate in a rally today from Gajju Matta to Data Darbar.”