Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed US President-elect Joe Biden’s declared intent of a policy targeting dirty money in order to ensure transparency in the global financial system.

“Developing countries are being impoverished by their corrupt elites who launder money to richer countries and offshore tax havens,” the premier wrote on Twitter while sharing an article written by Biden.

The Foreign Policy article shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted a Biden essay written for Foreign Affairs.

The US president-elect states in the article that stated, “I will lead efforts internationally to bring transparency to the global financial system, go after illicit tax havens, seize stolen assets, and make it more difficult for leaders who steal from their people to hide behind anonymous front companies.”

Moreover, the article also quotes Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, saying that one of Biden’s top goals was to “rally our allies to combat corruption and kleptocracy, and to hold systems of authoritarian capitalism accountable for greater transparency and participation in a rules-based system.”

The prime minister’s support for Biden’s stance comes amid a movement of sorts being led against his incumbent government by opposition parties, some leaders and members of which are currently facing corruption charges.

Earlier in September, the prime minister had made an impassioned appeal to the international community to take a decisive action and work to prevent white collar criminals from “bleeding” developing countries dry.

In an address to the United Nations International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI), PM Imran had said countries that such criminals view as “tax havens” must return wealth looted from developed countries.