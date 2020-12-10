Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday discussed option of quitting the assemblies with his party leaders.

The PPP chief told his party leaders that all opposition parties had come out on streets to send this ‘selected government’ and its facilitators packing. After attending a lunch hosted by head of Pakistan Democratic Movement at his residence in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz also had a brief interaction with the media.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP had started its politics from the streets of Pakistan and the PPP had fought dictators in the streets so the history of struggle against dictators go back a long way.

He said that all the opposition parties were on one page and on one stage. “We started from holding all parties’ conference on 20th September in Islamabad and we had said that we will take every section of society along with us. Resignations were also one of the options in the communiqué issued after the APC (All Parties Conference),” he said.

He added: “We are ready to use every mean to send this government packing. We have several options and resignation is also one of them.”

The PPP, he said was calling meeting of Central Executive Committee and the PDM ‘s decision will be put before it and every one will be allowed to express their views including Aitezaz Ahsan.