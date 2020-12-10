Share:

Covid-19, which was first tested in China, in the month of December 2019, is into its second wave. The virus which travelled from China to various other countries has infected millions of people around the world. However, Pfizer Chairman and CEO, Albert Boria has said in a statement that he has almost reached the solution of this pandemic by testing a vaccine on different people, which is about 90% effective.

The catch is that it will be available in the market by the year 2021. However, the United States is on top of the list of confirmed Covid cases, about 10,288480, followed by India and Brazil, who are at about 8,555109 and 5,664,115 cases respectively. Due to this pandemic, the economy of developing countries like Pakistan has dismantled, due to which further complete lockdown in the country is unaffordable. The government should, instead of imposing lockdown in the country, adopt policies of following precautionary measures like wearing masks, maintaining distance, and avoiding public gatherings. Once the pandemic is finally uprooted from the world, people can live their lives accordingly.

Thus the Pakistani government has issued the notice to fine the people who don’t follow the said SOPs. This has not worked as a large number of people can be seen in public places without adopting precautionary measurements. There are multiple reasons for the rapid increase in the coronavirus cases; firstly, people are not taking this pandemic seriously and not following the said SOPs. The public itself is responsible because of not taking the second wave of the pandemic seriously and not following precautionary measures. This deadly pandemic can be put to an end with a collaboration of the public and the government. Examples can be taken from countries like China and New Zealand who immediately took steps and countered the pandemic to a great extent.

RAJA ABDUL QAYOOM,

Islamabad.