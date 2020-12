Share:

ISLAMABAD-A new species of burrowing snake has been discovered in Vietnam that sports the odd scale pattern and shines with a stunning iridescent coloration. Called Achalinus zugorum, the reptile was spotted by researchers hiking through the karst forest while surveying other creatures in the area. The snake is without the bright-light photoreceptors in its eyes, which led the team to determine it burrows in the ground or crawls beneath debris on the forest floor.