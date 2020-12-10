Share:

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday approved 10 economic zones along the Ring Road project.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza. The Members of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industries, RDA officers Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Finance, Azizullah Deputy Director Engineering and others were also present in the meeting.

The development work on the economic zones will be started as soon as possible. Chairman RDA said that the business community is the backbone of the country's economy and concrete steps are being taken to provide facilities to it as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development work is being done on priority basis by the government to address the issues faced by the business community during the project's execution.

It was also decided in the meeting that measures in the economic zones adjacent to Ring Road and Airport, space is also being allotted apart from Special Economic Zones (SEZs) including industrial, educational, health, hotels, shopping malls, Aerotropolis and Residential etc along with RRR to decongest the city and to set a new direction for growth of the city which is a key component of RRR.