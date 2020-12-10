Share:

HYDERABAD - The local administration on Wednesday sealed a private school and arrested two employees for violating government orders regarding closure of schools due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ishtiaq Ali Mangi informed that after receiving complaints about violation of SOPs, he visited Meritorious School at Latifabad unit-5 and found that school was opened with full attendance of the students of classes 1 to X. The AC sealed the school and arrested administrator and security guard of the school for violating government orders.