KARACHI - Secretary Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Najam Ahmad Shah visited the head office of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Wednesday.

Managing Director (MD) SSWMB Zubair Channa along with his staff welcomed Najam Ahmad Shah and gave a briefing to the secretary local government regarding various departments working under the board, said a spokesperson of SSWMB.

Najam Shah also reviewed the monitoring unit of the SSWMB and gave useful advices and suggestions on various issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Najam said that the SSWMB had an important role to play in keeping the sanitation situation normal in the city and devoted efforts were required to raise the standard of organisation as per international requirements. According to the secretary LG, the solid waste department is carrying out its responsibilities under the formulated guidelines and SOPs and the focus is on making the performance more efficient and professional with scope for further improvement and refinement.

Talking to media, Najam Ahmad Shah said that the mission and objective of Sindh LG department was to provide facilities to the people of the province for which efforts were being made under a comprehensive and integrated strategy.

He clarified that complete eradication of corruption and nepotism from all levels was his topmost priority on which no compromise could be made.